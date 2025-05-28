Govt issues guidelines for 48th special BCS

Exam structure finalised, cadre yet to be decided

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a gazette outlining mark distribution and syllabus for the forthcoming 48th Special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.

The examination will carry a total of 300 marks, divided into a 200-mark multiple-choice question (MCQ) test and a 100-mark viva voce, the notification said.

However, it is yet to be finalised whether recruitment through this special BCS will be for health or education cadre.

According to the gazette notification, the MCQ section will be evenly distributed, with 100 marks allocated to a candidate's relevant subject and 100 marks covering general knowledge subjects.

The general section will be structured as follows: 20 marks for Bangla, 20 for English, 20 for Bangladesh affairs, 20 for international affairs, 10 for mathematical reasoning, and 10 for an aptitude test.

The MCQ test will have a total duration of two hours. Candidates will earn one mark for each correct answer, while 0.50 marks will be deducted for incorrect responses.

The notification further stated that candidates must score a minimum of 50 out of 100 in the viva voce to pass the oral component.