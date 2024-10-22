Govt includes students in traffic management

A student chases a motorcycle as the rider and passenger cruise through the street without any helmets, a clear violation of traffic law. Under a new initiative, the government is planning to formally include 300 students in the capital’s traffic management system. Students will work alongside police officers to assist in regulating traffic. The photo was taken on Mirpur Road yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

The government is planning to formally include 300 students in the city's traffic management system. These students will work alongside police officers to assist in regulating traffic.

Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, adviser to the Youth and Sports Ministry, proposed the initiative.

Confirming the plan, Khondokar Nazmul Hasan, additional commissioner (traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "We may provide training to students for traffic management if required."

The students will likely work on an outsourcing or payment basis. However, the exact terms will be clarified once the home ministry finalises the process, Hasan added.

Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, adviser to the home ministry, announced the inclusion of students while inaugurating DMP's Traffic Fortnight-2024 at Rajarbagh Police Lines yesterday.

He said students had already begun participating in DMP's traffic fortnight programme and will continue their involvement afterwards.

"Initially, around 300 students will be involved, with the number set to increase later," he added.

Students who participate in the programme will receive an honorarium for their services. While Chowdhury did not disclose the exact amount, he said it would be reasonable.

He also highlighted the positive impact students have had on the roads since August 5, when they initially took on traffic management responsibilities.

"More than 20 million people now live in Dhaka, and the city's roads are struggling to accommodate the growing number of vehicles due to inadequate infrastructure," he said.

Despite the country's economic growth, the transport system has not modernised accordingly, leading to worsening traffic congestion. Both legal and illegal vehicles have contributed to the breakdown of traffic discipline.

The traffic department has begun taking legal action against illegal vehicles, but progress has been slower than anticipated, he added.

A research team is currently working on implementing traffic signals, which is expected to be launched soon.

The fortnight-long traffic programme, running from October 21 to November 4, aims to raise public awareness and increase involvement in traffic management. With the help of students and the public, the DMP hopes to bring traffic discipline to a more acceptable level.