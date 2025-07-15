Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 03:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 03:27 PM

Govt to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice

Amid concerns over possible crop losses from natural disasters, the government has decided to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice in advance to ensure stable food reserves.

The decision came from a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee, Food Advisor Ali Imam Majumder told reporters today.

"The current stock of safe food reserves stands at 13.5 lakh tonnes, which is satisfactory. Calculations have been made till November, and to prevent any shortage, the rice import initiative is underway," he said.

In addition to the government's effort, private importers will also be permitted to bring in another 5 lakh tonnes of rice.

As of yesterday, total grain reserves, comprising rice, paddy, and wheat, stood at 18.77 lakh tonnes, of which rice accounted for 15.53 lakh tonnes.

