Govt to import 34,000MT of potatoes from India

Aiming to rein in the runaway price of potatoes, the government has approved the import of 34,000 metric tonnes of potatoes through the Hili land port from India.

The 49 traders will be able to start importing the potatoes from Saturday or Sunday, said Yusuf Ali, deputy assistant officer of the plant contamination control centre at Hili land port.

Shahidul Islam, one of the approved traders, said potatoes are being sold for Tk 40-45 per kg at the retail level, which is abnormally high for this time of the year.

Considering the current situation, the government decided to allow imports to gain some control over the price ahead of Ramadan, he said.

He also hoped that the price of potatoes would come down once the Indian potatoes enter the market.