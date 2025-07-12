Govt to implement Tk 7,340cr flood protection project in Feni: adviser

The government is taking steps to implement a Tk 7,340 crore project to build flood control embankments along the Muhuri, Kohua, and Silonia rivers in Feni through the Bangladesh Army, said Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Adviser Faruk-E-Azam today.

"This will not be an ordinary project. It's a massive project and will require top-level technical expertise and flawless execution. The embankments must be of the highest quality," he said while visiting flood-hit areas in Fulgazi upazila of the district.

The adviser said the current embankments in the region are inadequate for tackling such large-scale floods.

"We need stronger embankments. The proposed project will be implemented with proper technological support and under appropriate authority," he said.

"Natural disasters can't be prevented, but the government is fully prepared to deal with the aftermath," he said, adding that the embankment project alone will cost around Tk 7,000 crore and will take time to implement.

The adviser visited Ali Azam High School flood shelter in Fulgazi around 10:00am.

He also visited Azmiri Begum Girls High School shelter in Munshirhat and inspected a river erosion point along the Muhuri River at Dakkhin Sripur Purbopara.

During his visit, local flood-affected residents informed the adviser about delays in receiving relief and alleged various irregularities by local administration.

They also demanded a sustainable 122-km flood control embankment along the three rivers.

The overall flood situation in Feni has started to improve with water levels gradually receding.

The low-lying areas in Chhagalnaiya, Feni Sadar, and Daganbhuiyan remain submerged, leaving nearly 40,000 people across 30 villages waterlogged.

Initial assessments suggest over 1,000 fish enclosures and ponds, and around 1,655 hectares of Aman seedbeds have been damaged.

The livestock sector in Parshuram, Fulgazi, and Chhagalnaiya upazilas alone has suffered losses worth Tk 6.49 crore.