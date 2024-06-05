Govt hospitals lack int'l certificate: health minister

Health Minister Prof Samanta Lal Sen told parliament today that currently, no government hospital or laboratory in the country has an international standard certificate.

The health minister provided this information in response to the written question of Noakhali-2 MP Morshed Alam.

However, the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Reference Center is in the process of obtaining ISO certification.

He said in the future, initiatives will be taken to obtain international standard certificates for other government health service institutions gradually.