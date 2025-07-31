Govt to hike police risk allowance by 20%

The government has decided to increase the monthly risk allowance by 20 percent for police personnel from the ranks of constable to sub-inspector.

The finance ministry is going to issue a circular in this regard within the next few days.

This marks the first revision in a decade, updating the existing allowance structure that was set in 2015.

According to the revised structure, the lowest risk allowance will be Tk 1,800 for constables with under five years of service, while the highest will be Tk 6,480 for SIs with over 20 years of service.

A ministry official confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

"The revised risk allowances will cost the government an additional Tk 100 crore per year," said the official, requesting anonymity.

According to the decision, the risk allowance will be paid based on the length of service.

For constables, the monthly risk allowance will be Tk 1,800 for those with up to five years of service, Tk 2,160 for five to 10 years, Tk 2,640 for 10-15 years, Tk 3,000 for 15-20 years, and Tk 3,600 for more than 20 years of service.

For the position of naik, the allowance will be Tk 2,040 for up to five years of service, Tk 2,400 for five to 10 years, Tk 2,880 for 10-15 years, Tk 3,480 for 15–20 years, and Tk 4,080 for over 20 years of service.

Assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs, Grade-14) will receive a monthly risk allowance of Tk 2,160 for up to five years of service, Tk 2,640 for five to 10 years of service, Tk 3,240 for 10–15 years, Tk 3,840 for 15–20 years, and Tk 4,560 for more than 20 years of service.

SIs, sergeants, and traffic sub-inspectors or TSIs (Grade-10) with up to five years of service will get Tk 3,240 as a monthly risk allowance. Those with five to 10 years will receive Tk 3,840; 10 to 15 years, Tk 4,560; 15 to 20 years, Tk 5,400; and over 20 years, Tk 6,480, according to the ministry decision.

Speaking to The Daily Star, police officials said it would benefit everyone more if the allowance were based on basic salary.

For instance, a constable on duty in the capital said he has been in the force for nine years.

"Currently, I receive a risk allowance of Tk 1,800. Once the initiative is implemented, I will get Tk 2,160 -- just Tk 360 more," he said.

However, officials who have served five years will benefit more.

Talking with this newspaper, an SI working in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said he is now receiving a Tk 2,700 risk allowance.

"Once the new allowance rates take effect, I will receive Tk 3,840, which is an immediate increase of Tk 1,340," said the SI.

An ASI who has been in service for 19 years said, "I currently get Tk 3,200. With the new system, it will rise to Tk 3,840."

"But after four more months, when I complete 20 years, it will increase further to Tk 4,560," he added.