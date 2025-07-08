Govt high-ups ‘encouraging mob violence’

Says left alliance

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has expressed concern over what it termed the indirect endorsement of mob violence by certain government high-ups.

In a statement issued yesterday, the alliance said, "Remarks made by several government authorities are alarming and are serving to encourage mob violence across the country."

The alliance demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in mob attacks, irrespective of political affiliation. It also called for strong action against perpetrators of rape and violence against women.

The statement followed a meeting of the alliance held at its temporary office, located at the central office of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).

The meeting was presided over by LDA coordinator and CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince.

Other leaders who addressed the meeting included Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh; Iqbal Kabir Zahid, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh; Masud Rana, central coordinator of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist); and Mushrefa Mishu, general secretary of the Democratic Revolutionary Party.

The alliance announced a series of nationwide programmes for July and August, including events marking the anniversary of the mass uprising on August 5.

The LDA leaders also highlighted the road march organised on June 27 and 28 protesting the government's decision to lease out the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chattogram Port to a foreign company.

The coalition leaders called on the government to withdraw its decision to lease the port, which they deemed is contrary to national interests.

The alliance reiterated its demand for urgent reforms and called for the immediate announcement of a specific date for the next parliamentary election.