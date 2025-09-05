Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Sep 5, 2025 03:40 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 03:54 AM

Govt to help with travel docs if Tarique decides to return: Touhid

Fri Sep 5, 2025 03:40 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 03:54 AM
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Sep 5, 2025 03:40 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 5, 2025 03:54 AM
File photo

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday said the government would extend necessary support regarding travel documents if BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman decides to return to Bangladesh.

"The matter [of returning] depends on his [Tarique's] own decision, but we will address the issues related to his travel documents or passport when it is required," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Responding to a question, the adviser said he had no information on whether the BNP leader had applied for a passport at the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

Touhid said Tarique must first decide on his return.

On another query, the adviser said there had been no update yet on Dhaka's request to New Delhi regarding the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Gulshan house ready for Tarique

He noted that no second request letter has been sent so far.

Replying to a question about international election observers, Touhid said a pre-election exploratory mission from the European Union had already visited Bangladesh.

"So far, I have no update in this regard," he added, stating that the Election Commission is overseeing the matter.

Tarique to return home ‘soon’: Fakhrul

 

Tarique RahmanForeign Adviser Touhid Hossain
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে