Govt to help with travel docs if Tarique decides to return: Touhid

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday said the government would extend necessary support regarding travel documents if BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman decides to return to Bangladesh.

"The matter [of returning] depends on his [Tarique's] own decision, but we will address the issues related to his travel documents or passport when it is required," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Responding to a question, the adviser said he had no information on whether the BNP leader had applied for a passport at the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

Touhid said Tarique must first decide on his return.

On another query, the adviser said there had been no update yet on Dhaka's request to New Delhi regarding the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He noted that no second request letter has been sent so far.

Replying to a question about international election observers, Touhid said a pre-election exploratory mission from the European Union had already visited Bangladesh.

"So far, I have no update in this regard," he added, stating that the Election Commission is overseeing the matter.