Govt has no plan to arrest Dr Yunus unnecessarily

Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the government has no plan to unnecessarily arrest Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus or send him to jail.

"I am telling once again that the government has no plan to arrest him [Yunus]. There are some pending cases against him. First of all, there are some cases filed by NBR and some cases filed under a labour court. These cases will be heard, and the judges will deliver verdicts based on the merits. Of course, the government has the responsibility to execute the verdicts and will do so. But the government has no plan to unnecessarily arrest Dr Yunus or send him to jail," he said.

The minister said these while talking to reporters after inaugurating the 49th foundation training course for assistant judges and equivalent judicial officials at Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

While replying to a query on the seeming failure of Rapid Action Battalion to probe the journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case, Anisul Huq said, "I will not say that Rab has failed. But if it is felt necessary to bring about change in the agencies for the investigation, that will be done. It is difficult for any agency to complete the investigation into this incident due to how it took place."

"I want to say confidently that the killers will be caught and the trial over... this murder will not be lost," he said.

"I want to give an example here; even we had similar disappointment after the murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Our disappointment was even deeper, as an indemnity ordinance was passed on September 26, 1975," he added.

"When Sheikh Hasina came into power, this trial started, and the indemnity ordinance was repealed. The trial subsequently concluded, and after that, we tried the war criminals and the people who committed crimes against humanity. The culture of impunity doesn't exist anymore," the minister said.