‘Govt, greed behind current situation’

Speakers tell event; blame urban sprawl for rise in temperature

Unplanned urbanisation is one of the main factors behind rising temperatures in the city, said green activists at a programme yesterday.

The city's greenery has also been facing danger due to lack of proper planning and preservation, they said at a press conference organised at the capital's Dhaka Reporters Unity by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa).

"Water bodies and greenery are being destroyed to make way for concrete constructions," said Iqbal Habib, vice president of Bapa.

Reading from a written statement, Iqbal said while the country should have greenery across 25 percent of its total area, the current figure stands at only 12.8 percent according to the forest department.

"We are suffering the consequences of this, but sadly it is the common people who are bearing the brunt," he added.

He said apart from the government, personal greed is also responsible for the ongoing heatwave.

Iqbal outlined eight-point demands, including strict punishment for violators and awareness campaigns for tree plantation.

Prof Mihir Lal Saha, chairman of the Botany Department at Dhaka University, said the heatwave situation could worsen in the upcoming year.

"The government should immediately formulate a plan to undertake large-scale tree plantation through its five-year plan," he urged.

Abdus Salam, professor of Chemistry at Dhaka University, criticised the anti-environmental activities taking place in the city, saying that various government projects for greenery have yielded no positive results.

Prof Shahidul Islam, chairman of the Geography and Environment Department at Dhaka University, said the lack of greenery, water bodies, and open spaces are primary reasons behind the ongoing heat wave.

He said the state is directly accountable, and failure to restore greenery would lead to further issues.

Presiding over the programme, Nur Mohammad Talukder, president of Bapa, said, "It is crucial for politicians to become more environmentally conscious."