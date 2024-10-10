Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:09 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:16 AM

Bangladesh

Govt grants SC judge status to heads of 6 reform commissions

Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:09 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:16 AM

The interim government has issued a gazette notification granting the heads of six reform commissions the rank, salary, allowances, and other benefits equivalent to those of justices of the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

According to the notification, the heads of the Election System Reform Commission, Police Reform Commission, Judiciary Reform Commission, Anti-Corruption Reform Commission, Public Administration Reform Commission, and the Constitutional Reform Commission will be entitled to these privileges.

The notification also said commission members not employed in public service will receive an honourarium of Tk 10,000 for each meeting they attend, while public service members will receive Tk 5,000 per meeting.

Additionally, if the head or any member of a commission wishes to forgo remuneration or benefits, the chief adviser of the interim government has the authority to approve such requests, as mentioned in the notification.

