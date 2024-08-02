Govt to give legal aid to HSC examinees held over quota protests

The government will provide legal support to the HSC examinees who have been arrested in connection with the recent violence centring the quota protests.

They will receive assistance in securing bail if they apply with their admit cards and relevant documents, said a press release from the home ministry, signed by Sharif Mahmud Apu, a senior officer at the ministry.

The government will also provide legal assistance to the detained students who do not face serious charges, according to the release.

Meanwhile, three HSC examinees, who were in police custody, secured bail yesterday with the support of the education ministry.

The trio, students of Rajuk Uttara Model College, will soon be released from prison and return to their families, said a press release signed by MA Khair, public relations officer at the ministry.

The release also mentioned that information about another HSC examinee was found, and they are expected to be released by Sunday.

Moreover, the ministry requested that any information regarding the detention of other HSC examinees be sent to [email protected], the release added.