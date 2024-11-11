Govt forms selection committee

The government has established a five-member selection committee to recommend appointments for the positions of Chairman and Commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The committee is chaired by Justice Md Rezaul Haque from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

An order was issued by the Cabinet Division yesterday to form this committee under Section 7 of the ACC Act, 2004, specifically to assist with ACC leadership appointments.

The committee members include Justice Farah Mahbub of the High Court Division, Comptroller and Auditor General Md Nurul Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Prof Mobasser Monem, and former cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

For each vacant position, the committee will recommend two candidates based on the majority decision of at least three members. The list will then be forwarded to the president for final approval under Section 6 of the Act.

To reach a decision, a minimum of four committee members must be present. The Cabinet Division will provide necessary secretarial support for the committee's operations.

According to the ACC Act, 2004, the commission comprises three commissioners, one of whom serves as the Chairman. Each commissioner holds a five-year term.

ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, Commissioner (Investigation) Md. Zahurul Haque, and Commissioner (Inquiry) Mosammat Asiya Khatun resigned on October 29. They were appointed during the tenure of the Awami League government.