Govt forms Press Accreditation Committee

The government has finally formed the Press Accreditation Committee for journalists, more than four and a half months after introducing the relevant policy.

The information ministry yesterday issued an official order through its Press-2 wing announcing the formation of the 11-member committee. Earlier, on February 26, the ministry had issued a gazette notification for the "Press Accreditation Policy 2025".

The newly-formed committee is headed by the principal information officer, five government officials and five journalists. It will oversee the issuance of press accreditation cards, handle objections, hold hearings, and resolve disputes. The committee will also be able to recommend additions, amendments, and revisions to the accreditation policy.

Those concerned hope that the committee's formation will resolve complications surrounding journalists' entry into the Secretariat.

Currently, two types of cards -- permanent and temporary -- are issued. Permanent cards are valid for three years, while temporary ones are valid for one year. Under the new policy, all cards will be valid for three years.

Accreditation cards will be issued proportionally based on the number of journalists in a media outlet, with a maximum cap of 15 cards per outlet.

Since the current government took office, press accreditation cards of nearly 200 journalists have been cancelled in several phases. Following a fire incident in Building-7 of the Secretariat in December last year, journalists' access was further restricted, citing security concerns.