Govt forms new boards for PIB and BSS

The government today appointed new boards of directors for the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Professor Firdous Azim of BRAC University and Anower Aldin, special correspondent of the Daily Ittefaq, were named as chairpersons for PIB and BSS, respectively.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Information confirmed that the new PIB board will serve for a two-year term, while the BSS board will have a three-year mandate, both taking effect immediately.

The 15-member board for PIB includes Shamsul Huq Zahid, editor of Financial Express; M Ramiz Uddin Chowdhury, editor of Dainik Purbokone; Talat Mamun, CEO of Channel 24; Tanvir Chowdhury, a journalist at Al Jazeera; and Iftekhar Mahmud, special correspondent for Daily Prothom Alo, among others.

Meanwhile, the 13-member BSS board features Mokarram Hossain, editor of the Daily New Nation; Alamgir Mohiuddin, editor of Daily Naya Diganta; Fakrul Alam Kanchan, chief news editor at NTV; and Faizul Haque, special correspondent for BSS, among others.