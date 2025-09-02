Govt forms high-level committee to recommend new ministries, administrative units

The government has formed a Pre-NICAR (National Implementation Committee on Administrative Reform) Secretaries' Committee, headed by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising seven other secretaries.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the committee will place recommendations before the Advisory Council, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, on matters including the creation of new ministries, city corporations, municipalities, divisions, districts and upazilas, as well as manpower-related issues.

The secretaries of the ministries of home affairs, public administration, land, finance, local government, housing and public works, and the Cabinet Division (coordination and reform) have been named members of the committee. The additional secretary (coordination) of the Cabinet Division will act as the member-secretary.

As per its terms of reference, the committee will make recommendations on the establishment, restructuring and renaming of ministries, divisions, directorates and departments; the creation of new city corporations and municipalities, along with boundary re-demarcation; fixing the jurisdiction and headquarters of new divisions, districts, upazilas and police stations, including requirements for land and infrastructure; manpower structures at division, district and upazila levels; and inclusion or exclusion of areas under divisions, districts, upazilas, police stations or unions.

Cabinet Division sources said the first meeting of the committee may be held next week, though the date had not been finalised as of today. The proposal for approving two new administrative divisions -- Faridpur and Cumilla -- recommended by the Administrative Reform Commission, is likely to be tabled in the meeting.