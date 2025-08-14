Govt forms committee to probe how citizens were surveilled using state infrastructure

Acts after The Daily Star report on Tk 1,382cr surveillance equipment purchase

The government has created a committee to investigate how the state's surveillance infrastructure has been used to violate the rights of citizens.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced the move while briefing the media at the Foreign Service Academy following a weekly advisory council meeting.

The decision follows The Daily Star's investigation into Tk 1,382 crore worth of surveillance equipment purchased by Rab, police, and National Telecommunications Monitoring Centre, as well as a report published by Tech Global Institute simultaneously on the same topic.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has been made the head of the committee.

"Surveillance equipment worth nearly Tk 200 million came into the country during the last government's tenure," said Shafiqul.

"What is clear from the reports is that Bangladesh's autocratic government used surveillance equipment and spyware to illegally conduct surveillance on citizens and violate their constitutional right to privacy," added the press secretary.

He said the committee will investigate how much money was spent on surveillance, which countries these supplies came from and how they were used.

Shafiqul said the government's surveillance mechanism is not being used unlawfully at the moment.

The government has also launched an investigation into the procurement of lethal weapons for the police and how they were used.

This decision also follows a report by The Daily Star on how the police stockpiled on seven times as many lethal weapons as non-lethal weapons.