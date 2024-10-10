Govt forms committee to probe 'corruption in DC appointments'

The government has issued a gazette notification establishing a three-member advisory committee to investigate allegations of corruption in the appointment of Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

The notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, appointed the Adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs as the convener, while advisers from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Information and Broadcasting have been named as members.

The committee's terms of reference specify that the investigation was prompted by reports published on October 3 in several newspapers, including Daily Kalbela, alleging corruption in DC appointments. The committee is required to submit its findings within 10 working days.

The notification also notes that the committee may co-opt additional members if necessary and will convene meetings as required. The District and Field Administration Wing of the Cabinet Division will provide secretarial support to the committee.