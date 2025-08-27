Govt forms committee with four advisers to review engineers’ demands

Given one month to submit report

The government has formed an eight-member committee, headed by Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, to examine the demands raised by graduate and diploma engineers who have been holding protests.

The committee to "Examine the Professional Demands of BSc Degree-holder and Diploma Engineers and Make Recommendations", was announced today by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

According to the Cabinet Division's notification, the committee will review the demands of both BSc engineers and diploma engineers, assess their justification, and prepare a set of recommendations within one month.

The Ministry of Public Administration will provide secretarial support, with Additional Secretary Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque serving as the committee's member secretary.

Alongside the energy adviser, the committee includes Adviser to the Ministry of Public Works Adilur Rahman Khan, Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, President of the Institution of Engineers, Mohammad Rezaul Islam, President of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Kabir Hossain, and Chairman of the Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education, Tanvir Manzur.

The notification also allows the committee to co-opt additional members if needed.