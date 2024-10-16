Govt forms commission to probe ragging at BUET

The interim government today formed a probe commission to investigate incidents of abuse and ragging at the residential halls of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

According to a circular issued by the Cabinet Division, the commission will also provide recommendations to prevent ragging and abuse in BUET's residential halls as well as other higher educational institutions across the country.

Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury, a former judge, will coordinate the commission, as said in the circular signed by Sheikh Abdur Rashid, cabinet secretary.