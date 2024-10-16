Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 16, 2024 09:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 09:52 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt forms commission to probe ragging at BUET

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 16, 2024 09:47 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 09:52 PM

The interim government today formed a probe commission to investigate incidents of abuse and ragging at the residential halls of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

According to a circular issued by the Cabinet Division, the commission will also provide recommendations to prevent ragging and abuse in BUET's residential halls as well as other higher educational institutions across the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury, a former judge, will coordinate the commission, as said in the circular signed by Sheikh Abdur Rashid, cabinet secretary.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গণ-অভ্যুত্থানে নিহত মেয়ের এইচএসসির ফলই শেষ স্মৃতি

এইচএসসির ফলাফল প্রকাশ হয়েছে গতকাল মঙ্গলবার। টঙ্গীর সাহাজ উদ্দিন সরকার মডেল কলেজের বিজ্ঞান বিভাগের পরীক্ষার্থী নাফিসা পাস করেছেন। কিন্তু তিনি শুয়ে আছেন অন্ধকার কবরে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৮৬

১ ঘণ্টা আগে