Govt to form search committee for constituting new EC: Mahfuj Alam

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam today said the government will form a search committee following the existing law to constitute a new Election Commission for taking forward the relevant activities to hold the next national election.

"The interim government's 'non-partisan and neutral' approach will continue in this process without any political influence," Mahfuj said during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the evening.

CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were present.

Earlier, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus held dialogue with political parties, including Liberal Democrats Party and Gonoforum, at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Responding to a question, Mahfuj said the government has a clear position about Awami League and 14 parties who supported the AL.