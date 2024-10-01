Govt to form response cells in 64 districts

Adviser Sharmeen Murshid tells event marking Girl Child Day

In an effort to address abuse and discrimination against women and children, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will establish rapid response cells across all 64 districts of Bangladesh, according to Sharmeen S Murshid, adviser to the ministry.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy on National Girl Child Day yesterday, Murshid announced this initiative, aimed at creating a safer environment for girls and women nationwide.

The event was jointly organised by the ministry and the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum.

"These cells will include government officials, public representatives, and children, and are designed to provide a swift and coordinated response to any form of abuse or violence, ensuring accountability," Murshid said.

She also emphasised the government's commitment to doing everything possible to prevent child abuse.

She called for a safer future for women and girls across Bangladesh, stating, "We must build the future of Bangladesh based on the dreams of our girl children. In that future, there will be playgrounds, schools near their homes, and they will sing, dance, and move freely."

Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the ministry, reiterated the importance of educating and protecting girls. Citing Napoleon Bonaparte's famous words -- "Give me an educated mother, and I will give you an educated nation" -- she highlighted the need to ensure that girls receive proper education, nutrition, and protection to secure their future.

Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, president of the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, said the August 5 uprising had opened new possibilities for the country, stressing the need to create a safer Bangladesh for girls.

He urged everyone to contribute, stating that while girls should focus on acquiring knowledge and developing skills, it is the responsibility of government bodies, NGOs, and parents to provide an environment that supports their full potential.

Keya Khan, director general of the Department of Women Affairs, emphasised the need for both society and the state to fully support girls in realising their dreams.

Khan called for a change in societal attitudes to ensure respect and dignity for women and girls.

Shishu Academy Director General Tania Khan stressed the importance of raising awareness about discrimination against girls and ensuring their safety and opportunities for growth. Save the Children Acting Country Director Reefat Bin Sattar highlighted child marriage as a major barrier to girls' progress.

As part of the celebration, a cultural programme featuring performances by children followed the discussion.

Two documentaries were also screened, one focused on girls' perspectives on the future of Bangladesh, and the other paid tribute to the late Nasima Akter Jolly, former Secretary of the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, highlighting her contributions and legacy.