Govt to form rapid response cells in 64 districts to combat abuse against women

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will establish rapid response cells across all 64 districts of Bangladesh to combat violence against women and children, said Adviser Sharmeen Murshid today.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event at Bangladesh Shishu Academy on National Girl Child Day, she said that this initiative aims to ensure a safer environment for girls and women across the country.

The event was jointly organised by the ministry and National Girl Child Advocacy Forum.

"These rapid response cells will include government officials, public representatives, and children, and are designed to provide a swift and coordinated response to any form of abuse or violence, ensuring accountability," Murshid said.

She emphasised the government's commitment to doing everything possible to prevent child abuse.

Reflecting on the recent youth-led July-August movement, Murshid praised the courage shown by children standing up for justice, likening it to the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War.

She called for a safer future for women and girls across Bangladesh, saying, "We must build the future of Bangladesh based on the dreams of our girl children. In that future, there will be playgrounds, schools near their homes, and they will sing, dance, and move freely."

The event began at 10:45am with the release of pigeons and balloons, and a colorful rally led by Murshid at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy premises.

Nazma Mobarek, secretary of the women and children affairs ministry, chaired the event and reiterated the importance of educating and protecting girls.

Citing Napoleon Bonaparte's famous words, "Give me an educated mother, and I will give you an educated nation," Mobarek highlighted the need to ensure girls receive proper education, nutrition, and protection to secure their future.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, president of the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, added that the August 5 uprising had opened new possibilities for the country, stressing the need to create a safer Bangladesh for girls.

He urged everyone to contribute, saying that while girls should focus on acquiring knowledge and developing skills, it is the responsibility of government bodies, NGOs, and parents to provide an environment that supports their full potential.

Keya Khan, director general of the Department of Women Affairs, emphasised the need for both society and the state to fully support girls in realising their dreams.

She acknowledged the efforts made to prevent child marriage through adolescent clubs but noted the work still needed to achieve complete success.

Khan called for a change in societal attitudes to ensure respect and dignity for women and girls.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director General Tania Khan stressed the importance of raising awareness about discrimination against girls and ensuring their safety and opportunities for growth.

Save the Children in Bangladesh Acting Country Director Reefat Bin Sattar highlighted child marriage as a major barrier to girls' progress, often forcing them into motherhood at a young age.

As part of the celebration, guests unveiled a poster and book dedicated to National Girl Child Day.

A cultural programme featuring performances by children followed the discussions.

Two documentaries were also screened, one focused on girls' perspectives on the future of Bangladesh, and the other paid tribute to the late Nasima Akter Jolly, former secretary of the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, highlighting her contributions and legacy.