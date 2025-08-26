Govt to fix prices of life-saving medicines: HC

The High Court yesterday directed that the government, not the manufacturing companies, will fix the prices of all life-saving medicines.

It is the duty of the government to determine the prices of life-saving medicines, which are necessary to protect the health of people, under article 112 of the constitution and therefore the government must do it and issue a gazette notification containing the prices of those medicines, the court said in a verdict.

The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Biswajit Debnath delivered the judgment following a petition filed as a public interest litigation by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) in 2018.

Petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid said according to the Drug Control Ordinance 1982, the government issued a gazette notification on September 18, 1993 fixing the prices of 739 medicines.

But the health ministry on February 26, 1994 issued a circular fixing prices of only 117 medicines and stated in the circular that the manufacturing companies will fix the prices of other medicines.