Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Govt to fix prices of life-saving medicines: HC

Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 26, 2025 12:00 AM

The High Court yesterday directed that the government, not the manufacturing companies, will fix the prices of all life-saving medicines.

It is the duty of the government to determine the prices of life-saving medicines, which are necessary to protect the health of people, under article 112 of the constitution and therefore the government must do it and issue a gazette notification containing the prices of those medicines, the court said in a verdict.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Biswajit Debnath delivered the judgment following a petition filed as a public interest litigation by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) in 2018.

Petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid said according to the Drug Control Ordinance 1982, the government issued a gazette notification on September 18, 1993 fixing the prices of 739 medicines.

But the health ministry on February 26, 1994 issued a circular fixing prices of only 117 medicines and stated in the circular that the manufacturing companies will fix the prices of other medicines.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে