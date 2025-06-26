Govt firm on ending culture of abuse: Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the interim government is determined to end the culture of abuse.

"Indeed, the three elements of the interim government's mandate -- trying the abusers under the previous regime, reforms, and elections -- all aim to transform Bangladesh into a country in which all its citizens can live in security and dignity," he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks in a message marking UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture being observed today.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with all victims of torture, past and present. We recognise their suffering, we commit to justice, and we vow: never again," Prof Yunus said.

"Let this day mark a turning point -- for Bangladesh, and for all nations striving to reclaim the moral centre of governance," he added.

"Torture is a grave violation of human rights and an affront to the dignity of a human being. It has no place in a just society, and it must never be tolerated under any circumstances," Prof Yunus said.

"Torture and ill-treatment were used as tools of repression, often targeting political opponents, dissenting voices, and the vulnerable during the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina from 2009 to 2024," Prof Yunus said.

One of the first international treaties the interim government signed was the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances (ICPED), signifying the commitment to preventing and addressing enforced disappearances, which involve the abduction or detention of individuals by state agents or affiliated groups without acknowledgement.

"The signing marks a crucial first step toward enacting domestic legislation -- a process already underway -- and ensuring justice. It reinforces our legal commitment to eradicate torture in all its forms," Yunus said.

The interim government has also established the Commission of Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances to investigate credible allegations of torture, enforced disappearance, and arbitrary detention, particularly during past periods of political unrest.