Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:15 PM

Govt finalises full commission to reform constitution

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:36 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:15 PM
Govt forms full commission for constitutional reforms

The government today formed a full commission to carry out constitutional reforms.

The commission was formed after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus approved it, according to a gazette notification.

The commission will be headed by Professor Ali Riaz. The other commission members are Dhaka University law professors Sumaiya Khair and Muhammad Ekramul Haque, lawyers Imran Siddique, Sharif Bhuiyan and Moin Alam Ferozi, writer Firoz Ahmed, rights activist Mustain Billah and Student Representative Mahfuj Alam, who is also special assistant to the chief adviser.

In his speech to the nation on 11 September, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus announced the formation of six commissions to reform the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, the constitution, and the Anti-corruption Commission.

Initially, prominent lawyer Shahdeen Malik was announced as the head of the Constitutional Reform Commission, but later he was replaced by Professor Ali Riaz.

On October 3, the government constituted five commissions to reform the public administration, Anti-Corruption Commission, judiciary, police, and the electoral system.

