Govt failed to save waterbodies

Speakers tell discussion on World Wetlands Day

Government agencies responsible for protecting wetlands have failed in their duty, endangering the livelihoods of people as well as the biodiversity, discussants said at a programme yesterday.

The speakers, including environmentalists, rights activists, and teachers, demanded that the government officials concerned be held publicly accountable for their failure.

They also urged the government to take immediate action for protecting the wetlands and stop encroachment.

They made the demands while addressing a press conference marking World Wetlands Day, organised by Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (DHORA), an environmental organisation, at Jatiya Press Club.

"The wetlands cannot be saved if a wrong person is in the respective position. Despite numerous laws protecting wetlands, corrupt officials do not carry out their duties effectively," said Muzibur Rahman Howlader, former chairman of the National River Conservation Commission.

"Bangladesh is one of the most wetland-rich countries, but its wetlands are in danger due to negligence," he said.

"As per rules, deputy commissioners must visit rivers and waterbodies every month and file reports on their condition, but this is not happening," he also said.

Muzibur further said during his NRCC tenure, at least 30,000 of the total 65,000 illegal establishments were demolished in six months, but three years later, barely any has been removed further.

"If irresponsible officials occupy positions, encroachment will only increase," he added.

Presenting the situation of encroachment on the Sonai river, Sharif Jamil, member secretary of DHORA, said projects worth crores of taka continue but rivers and other waterbodies are still facing danger.

Presiding over the event, Sharmeen Murshid, co-convener of DHORA, said due to corruption, government agencies will keep ignoring the protection of rivers.

"We must unite to save our rivers," she added.