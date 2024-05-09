Govt failed to handle banking sector properly: GM Quader

Opposition Leader GM Quader today in parliament criticised the government for its failure to handle the banking sector properly.

"NRBC Bank is an example of the country's banks that are going bankrupt. This bank is sinking in corruption," he said while delivering the winding up speech in the second session of the 12th Parliament.

He said that 13 directors of NRBC Bank gave him a letter on April 30, saying that this bank is drowning in corruption.

"Entrepreneurial directors say they have invested here. Now they are in dilemma whether the bank will exist. They don't know whether they will get their money back. They are going door to door," he said.

GM Quader said load-shedding is increasing and the rural people are becoming the main victims during the recent intense heatwave.

The opposition leader said that it became evident that the government could not reduce load shedding during times of need and ensure the uninterrupted power supply.