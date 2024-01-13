Govt faces 3-pronged challenge

Says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said yesterday that the challenges that lie before the new government are political, economic and diplomatic.

"It's not going to be so easy to protect Bangladesh from the repercussions of the global crisis in these three sectors," he said

The Awami League general secretary was speaking to journalists before the new cabinet paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

"We've been able to hold a peaceful and fair election, overcoming the present day crises. And this has been possible because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

"There had never been flowers on our path. We had to cross a thorny path from birth," said the AL leader.

"We got independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu. And under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, we will build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu. The main target of the government is to implement the election manifesto of the party," he also said.