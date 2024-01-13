Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:27 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt faces 3-pronged challenge

Says Quader
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 12:27 AM
Obaidul Quader: Political, economic and diplomatic challenges lie ahead
Obaidul Quader. File photo: collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said yesterday that the challenges that lie before the new government are political, economic and diplomatic.

"It's not going to be so easy to protect Bangladesh from the repercussions of the global crisis in these three sectors," he said

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Awami League general secretary was speaking to journalists before the new cabinet paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

"We've been able to hold a peaceful and fair election, overcoming the present day crises. And this has been possible because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

"There had never been flowers on our path. We had to cross a thorny path from birth," said the AL leader.

"We got independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu. And under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, we will build 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu. The main target of the government is to implement the election manifesto of the party," he also said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হুতিদের ওপর হামলা: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-যুক্তরাজ্যে জ্বালানি তেলের দাম ৪ শতাংশ বেড়েছে

গাজায় ইসরায়েলের নির্বিচার হত্যাযজ্ঞের মধ্যেই ইয়েমেনের হুতি বিদ্রোহীদের ওপর যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও যুক্তরাজ্যের যৌথ হামলার পর থেকে বিশ্ববাজারে জ্বালানি তেলের দাম হু হু করে বাড়ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘আ. লীগের পরাজিত নেতারাই ভোট ডাকাতির সংবাদ তুলে ধরছেন’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification