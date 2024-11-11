Govt expands advisory council, changes portfolios

Three more advisers sworn in

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administers the oath of office to the interim government’s newly appointed advisers, Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, businessman Sk Bashir Uddin, and renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban yesterday. Photo: PID

Renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, AkijBashir Group MD Sk Bashir Uddin, and special assistant to chief adviser Mahfuj Alam were sworn in as advisers of the interim government last night.

The chief adviser also reassigned some advisers.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at the Darbar Hall of the Bangabhaban in presence of the chief adviser and senior government officials and dignitaries.

With the inclusion of the three, the advisory council now has 24 advisers.

Film director, producer, and screenwriter, Farooki, a familiar face for his critically acclaimed films and plays over the decades, was given the charge of the cultural affairs ministry.

Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group, a leading industrial conglomerate, and the son of Sk Akij Uddin, was made the adviser of commerce and jute and textile ministries.

Mahfuj Alam was not assigned any ministry yet.

A student of 2015-16 academic session of Dhaka University's Law Department, Mahfuj is a coordinator of the liaison committee of Anti-discrimination Student Movement. He was a pivotal figure in chalking up different programmes during the quota reforms protest that turned into a mass uprising in July.

On September 24, Yunus introduced Mahfuj as the brains behind the uprising at an event of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.

PORTFOLIOS REDISTRIBUTED

According to a gazette notification issued by the cabinet division last night, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan was given the charge of LGRD ministry and was relieving of the charge of labour and employment ministry.

Ali Imam Majumder, who was attached to the Chief Adviser's Office as an adviser, was given charge of food ministry, which Prof Yunus used to oversee.

Prof Yunus will now be in charge of four ministries and divisions instead six.

He will be in charge of the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, and Ministry of Public Administration.

Alongside land ministry, Hassan Ariff will now be in charge of the civil aviation ministry, which was under Prof Yunus.

Ariff was in charge of the LGRD ministry which will now be looked after by Asif Mahmud.

Asif Mahmud had been overseeing labour and employment ministry but now Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain will be in charge of it along with the shipping ministry.

Finance Ministry Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will not be overseeing commerce ministry as Bashir was assigned the ministry along with textile ministry which Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat used to run.

Asif Nazrul who used to run three ministries will now look after law and expatriate welfare ministries. Newly appointed Farooki will oversee cultural affairs ministry instead of Nazrul.

The interim government was formed on August 8, following the fall of the Awami League government in the face of the student-led uprising, with Chief Adviser Yunus and 13 other advisers swearing in.

Two more advisers took oath on August 11. Another adviser took oath on August 13 and four more on August 16.

On August 8, for the first time in Bangladesh, two university students -- Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud -- were included in the advisory council.

Nahid and Asif were two key organisers of the student movement.

At just 26, Nahid and Asif are the youngest people ever to have the status of a minister.

Meanwhile, a group of people brought out a torch procession and held a sit in near Bangabhaban in protest of inclusion of Sk Bashir Uddin as an adviser.

They said Bashir is the brother of former Awami League MP Sk Afil Uddin.