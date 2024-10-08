Govt to ensure peaceful celebration of festivals of minority communities: Mahfuj

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam today said the interim government is committed to ensuring the safe and cheerful celebration of religious festivals of all minority communities in the country.

"No conspirator at home and abroad will get any space [to create trouble] over this. This is our commitment. And we seek your cooperation in fulfilling our commitment," he said at a press briefing at Dhakeswari National Temple in the capital after inspecting the preparation of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

Alam said the community leaders, members of political parties who joined dialogues with the government, students and those who believe in the sovereignty and independence of the country will remain alert in the field to help the minorities in celebrating the Durga Puja of the Hindu community, the Buddha Prabarana Purnima and Kothin Chibor Dan of the Buddhist community and all other festivals smoothly, safely and cheerfully.

He said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus held meetings with religious leaders of the Hindu community in the last two months and discussed how their demands could be fulfilled as the ousted government did not take any initiative to meet their rational demands in the last 15 years.

The special assistant said the interim government is closely working with minority communities and continuing dialogues with them.

The government is positive about meeting their logical demands, he added.

Mahfuj said the government would help the minorities who faced indiscriminate attacks by vested quarters.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present at the press briefing.