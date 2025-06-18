Govt enacts law for July martyrs’ families, injured

Provides framework for their welfare

The government issued an ordinance providing a legal framework for state-led welfare initiatives to rehabilitate the families of those killed and those injured during the July uprising.

The legislation was approved in draft form by the advisory council on May 15 and passed yesterday.

The ordinance codified the spirit of the revolution into law.

The law categorises injured participants into three groups and formally designates them as July Fighters while the deceased are to be recognised as July Martyrs.

The three categories of July Fighters include Injured, Critically Injured and Extremely Critically Injured. The ordinance outlined the rights to medical care and rehabilitation of each.

The government will bear all medical expenses, the law stated.

Under the ordinance, official lists of martyrs and injured individuals will be recognised as legally binding.

The ordinance upheld the previously published number of those martyred in the July uprising: 834 individuals.

The ordinance also declared 10,642 as the number of those injured in the July Uprising.

Of them 3,098 were injured in Dhaka division, 1,927 in Chattogram division, 1,315 in Rangpur division, 1,195 in Khulna division, 1,093 in Rajshahi division, 772 in Barishal division, 708 in Sylhet division and 534 were in Mymensingh division.

Rehabilitation support will include employment opportunities, skill-based training aligned with victims' capabilities, access to education, medical care, and low-interest loans for self-employment.

Extremely Critically Injured July Fighters will be entitled to advanced medical care both domestically and abroad, as recommended by medical boards overseen by the health department.

July Fighters will get priority medical care in all district and upazila-level government health facilities and specialised hospitals selected by the government.

Both the families of the martyrs and the July Fighters will get a one-off lump sum as aid for rehabilitation and a monthly stipend.

The newly formed Department of the July Uprising will oversee the implementation of the law.

A government fund will be created by the department, which will maintain government budgetary allocations, donations and foreign aid. The fund will be audited annually.

The ordinance includes strict penalties for fraudulent claims. Anyone who falsely identifies as a family member of a martyr or as an injured fighter to receive benefits will face up to two years in prison and a fine of Tk 2 lakh or twice the amount of the received benefit.

The law also codified the conditions of the revolution.

It said that the Liberation War was brought on by the racist, discriminatory and oppressive policies of Pakistani colonisation. An independent state was formed in 1971 after the armed struggle of Bangladeshi citizens, with the aim of creating a country that values human dignity and social justice.

However, an anti-discriminatory state based on justice and democracy has not been created even half a century after independence, despite the continuous struggle and sacrifice of its people, said the ordinance.

It said that since 2009, the fascist Awami League government has broken down all state institutions by encouraging politicisation, corruption and nepotism. It had conducted enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and unjustly oppressed any opposition. It had deepened economic inequalities by allowing capital flight, subjected women and minorities to structural violence, deprived citizens of their voting rights, right to free speech and jeopardised the country's sovereignty.

The law stated that the student-led uprising was one where all citizens were united irrespective of gender, party, ideology or religion and that the fascist dictator was forced to flee the country in the face of popular resistance.

Unarmed, patriotic citizens were martyred and injured in brutal displays of violence, and it is mandatory to exhibit proper respect for their sacrifices, and uphold the uprising as a proud chapter of the country's journey to establish democracy, said the law.

It further stated that the government is committed to showing respect to their sacrifices, and work for their welfare and rehabilitation.