Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 04:17 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt to enact law to protect endowed properties

Says land minister
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 04:17 AM

The government is working to formulate a law for protecting endowed properties of Hindu community, Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda said yesterday.

The draft of the law is currently underway, he said while addressing as chief guest at a Gita recitation programme organised by Rangpur Division Pabitra Vedh and Shreemat Bhagavat Gita Shikkhadan Sangha.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The recitation programme was participated by hundred of people.

It was held on the premises of Kantajew temple in Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur.

Dinajpur-1's former lawmaker Manoranjan Shil Gopal, and Manosh Bhattayacharya, principal of Vibekananda Mission in India's Shantiniketan, were also present at the event among others.

Tight security measures were taken surrounding the temple to avert any untoward situation. Besides, prasad was distributed among the devotees at the end of the programme.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

আমরা খুবই ভাগ্যবান যে সরকার, সরকারপ্রধানও সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন চায়: ইসি আহসান হাবিব

‘নির্বাচন কমিশন সব প্রার্থীকেই সমানভাবে গুরুত্ব দিচ্ছে। তাই এ নির্বাচনের কারো প্রভাব খাটানোর সুযোগ নাই।’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নারায়ণগঞ্জে ৭ খুনের এক দশক: হত্যাকারীদের শাস্তির অপেক্ষায় স্বজনরা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification