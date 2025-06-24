Govt employees: Minimum special allowance raised

The government has increased the minimum special allowances for government staff, employees of state-owned enterprises and financial institutions, members of all security forces, Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission staff, and Monthly Pay Order (MPO)-listed teachers.

The Finance Division yesterday issued six separate notifications in this regard, saying that the new minimum special allowance will be Tk 1,500, up from the previous Tk 1,000.

Pensions for retired government officials have also been raised to a minimum of Tk 750 from Tk 500.

On June 3, following the placement of the national budget, the government issued a circular regarding the special allowances.

According to the circular, government staff under the national pay scale in grades 1 to 9 will receive a special allowance of 10 percent of their basic salary, while those in grades 10 to 20 will receive 15 percent of their basic salary.

However, in all cases, the increase will not be less than Tk 1,000.

The minimum special allowance was officially approved while approving the budget for the next fiscal year in a meeting presided over by the chief adviser on June 22.

Retired government pensioners, including reinstated pensionable employees, whose entitled monthly pension is Tk 17,389 or above, will receive an increase of 10 percent.

Those entitled monthly pension of Tk 17,388 or below will receive a 15 percent increase, but not less than Tk 750.

Additionally, MPO-listed teachers will receive a minimum special allowance of 10 to 15 percent based on their grades, but not less than Tk 1,500.

Meanwhile, officials of the judicial service and pensioners in that service will receive a special allowance of 10 percent of their basic salary.