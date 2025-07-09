Govt to draft code of conduct for journalists: Mahfuj

Tells UNESCO the media is free

The government is in the process of drafting a code of conduct for journalists in consultation with stakeholders, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam said today.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Unesco's Bangladesh Representative Susan Vize at the information and broadcasting ministry, according to a press statement issued by the ministry.

"A code of conduct for newspapers and journalists is being developed through discussions with stakeholders," Mahfuj said.

He also said that there is currently "no government pressure on the media", and that the media is "completely independent in disseminating news".

The adviser noted that the government has already taken several steps to reform the media sector.

A task force has been formed to reform the newspaper circulation auditing system, and a draft ordinance to protect journalists' rights is being prepared.

Mahfuj expressed hope that several other media-related reform initiatives will be implemented in the coming months.