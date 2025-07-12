Govt doesn't tolerate mob violence in any way: Rizwana

No accused in a case over mob violence can get out of jail, she says

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the government has repeatedly clarified its stance that the government doesn't tolerate mob violence in any way.

"Whenever there is mob violence, in the last 3-4 months, you have seen that wherever we get the news, we have arrested the accused, and no accused can get out of jail," she said while speaking to reporters after inaugurating the "Better Dhaka District Initiatives" programme organised on Savar Upazila Parishad premises in Dhaka today.

In response to journalists' queries on river and canal renovation and restoration, the adviser said, "Our time is short, in this short time we have reclaimed 20 canals and the Turag river in Dhaka city. We are also raising money for these, and the work to restore those have also started."

"In the remaining places where there are canals, such as Noakhali, the canals could not be freed from encroachment. I have included one canal here [in Savar] in our priority list -- the Karnapara Canal. There is a process involved; we may not be able to take initiatives to make all canals free from encroachment and pollution everywhere, but we have started the work in Dhaka."

"Like this, there is a canal in Chittagong, a canal in Savar—we have taken these works... We will start work," she added.

The process to evict illegal brick kilns around Dhaka are ongoing, she said.

In the last two and a half years, over two hundred brick kilns have been issued licences by the district administration and clearance certificates by the Department of Environment.

Replying to a journalist's question, she said a strong campaign is being conducted against those illegal brick kilns.

"I cannot give two-and a half-year account, I can only say about the last 11 months. We have done much more that what one could've done in 11 months. I have reviewed the list of brick kilns in Savar. The licences of most brick kilns will expire in June, July, and August.

"A handful of 6-8 kilns will have their validity till February, January, or December.

"Those that will expire in July-August will no longer be valid if do not renew them. I don't even see a chance to renew it. And the remaining 6 or 8 -- we have to take actions against them," added Rizwana.

Dhaka District Commissioner (DC)Tanvir Ahmed Presided over the programme.