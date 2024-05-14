Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue May 14, 2024 01:19 PM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 01:23 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt doesn't care about sanction or visa policy: Quader

Star Digital Report
Tue May 14, 2024 01:19 PM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 01:23 PM
Obaidul Quader: Political, economic and diplomatic challenges lie ahead
Obaidul Quader. File photo: collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government does not care about any sanction or visa policy from the US.

"We don't care about visa policy and sanctions," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said replying to a query from a journalist at his Secretariat office.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said Donald Lu is an US assistant secretary of state, not even the foreign minister. "Why would Bangladesh make a fuss of him?"

The minister said Lu has come to Bangladesh as it is necessary for him.

"In a relationship, discussions are held on different aspects of it. They are here to do that. We did not invite him," Quader said.

Donald Lu arrived in Dhaka this morning on a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

এবারও বরাদ্দ কমছে স্বাস্থ্য ও শিক্ষায়

গত চার বছর ধরেই এ দুই খাতে বরাদ্দের এই নিম্নমুখী প্রবণতা লক্ষ্য করা যাচ্ছে

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘ছাত্রলীগের উপরে কোনো সন্ত্রাস নাই’, নির্বাচনী সভায় জাজিরা ছাত্রলীগ সভাপতি

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification