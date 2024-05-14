Govt doesn't care about sanction or visa policy: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government does not care about any sanction or visa policy from the US.

"We don't care about visa policy and sanctions," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said replying to a query from a journalist at his Secretariat office.

He said Donald Lu is an US assistant secretary of state, not even the foreign minister. "Why would Bangladesh make a fuss of him?"

The minister said Lu has come to Bangladesh as it is necessary for him.

"In a relationship, discussions are held on different aspects of it. They are here to do that. We did not invite him," Quader said.

Donald Lu arrived in Dhaka this morning on a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.