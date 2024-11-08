Govt to document spending of Mujib Borsho celebration

The interim government has decided to document the expenditure of public funds on the celebrations marking Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At a press conference following a meeting, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said ministries would compile details of how and where money was spent during the celebrations. "Several thousand crores of taka were wasted in these state-sponsored events. These are public funds," Shafiqul said.

He added that private companies were pressured to contribute financially, including setting up Mujib Corners and constructing sculptures of the leader.

The celebrations, initially scheduled for March 17, 2020, to December 16, 2021, were extended by nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the extended timeframe, concerns have arisen about the financial implications of the celebrations, leading to calls for transparency.

In addition to the Mujib Borsho review, the advisory council announced the formation of a taskforce to assess the prices of essential drugs. The government currently regulates the prices of 117 essential medicines, and discussions will explore how to expand this list to protect the poor from rising drug costs.

The council also reviewed the draft of the Smoking and Tobacco Products Use (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, and decided to establish a high-level committee, led by Finance Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed, to consider various aspects of tobacco control law.

Shafiqul Alam also noted that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus would attend COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in the second week of November, with a reduced delegation compared to the UNGA summit in September. The COP29 conference will take place from November 11 to 22.