Govt dismisses Tapasi Tabassum Urmi over social media post

Wed Jul 2, 2025 08:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 08:41 PM

The government has dismissed admin officer Tapasi Tabassum Urmi for making objectionable remarks about the head of government, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, and the interim government on social media.

A notification signed by Ministry of Public Administration Senior Secretary Mokhles Ur Rahman and issued today penalised her with a "dismissal from service" in a departmental case.

Earlier, she had been temporarily suspended.

On October 6 last year, she was made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The following day, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification suspending her temporarily.

According to the notification, she was found guilty in a departmental case under Rule 3(b) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018 for misconduct, leading to her final dismissal.

At the time of posting the Facebook status, Tapasi was serving as Assistant Commissioner at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Lalmonirhat.

