‘Govt did nothing to stop attacks on shrines’

Alleges Farhad Mazhar

Poet and writer Farhad Mazhar yesterday termed the vandalism of shrines across the country pre-planned and said the government took no steps to prevent the attacks.

"Firstly, it is a criminal offence. However, the new government did not take any action to prevent such attacks. Secondly, these attacks on shrines were pre-planned and carried out after public announcements. We have seen these announcements on social media," he said.

Mazhar made these remarks while addressing a human chain at the National Museum premises in the capital.

The event was organised by Bhab-baithaki -- an idea exchange and discussion forum.

"My first question to the current government is why it failed to stop the destruction of these establishments. If it continues to fail, I hold them responsible for the current state of the country," he added.

He demanded that those responsible for the vandalism of shrines be brought to justice and that the shrines be rebuilt using state funds.

"Those who think that Islam is their personal property and vandalise shrines, I would warn them that Islam is not their personal property, it belongs to all," he said.

He emphasised that Islam does not grant anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. "One can express opinions and issue fatwas, but no one has the right to enforce these fatwas on others," he added.

Mazhar went on to say, "We support the government. We do not want it to be weakened in any way. But despite our repeated pleas, the government is not heeding our concerns."

He also said those who vandalise shrines have no connection to Islam.

Addressing the vandals directly, Mazhar said, "You [those openly announcing plans to vandalise graveyards] have smashed graveyards with hammers and exhumed skulls. I challenge you to go to Tungipara or Ziaur Rahman's grave. Let's see what strength you have to smash those graves."

Highlighting the cultural significance of shrines, Mazhar said the shrines have enriched the country's culture, including its Baul, Bayati, Fakiri, and Bhakti music traditions, as well as different fairs.

"By vandalising the shrines, you [vandals] have broken the hearts of the people and left wounds on our souls," he remarked.

He called on the new director general of the Shilpakala Academy to organise a cultural fair as a fitting response to the shrine attackers.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka University teacher Zobaer Mahmud said the vandalism of shrines not only constitutes a criminal offence, but also infringes on religious freedom.

Representatives from different shrines and dargahs also spoke.