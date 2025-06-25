Govt determined to end ‘culture of abuse’: Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government is determined to end the culture of abuse.

"Indeed, the three elements of the interim government's mandate -- trying the abusers under the previous regime, reforms, and elections -- all aim to transform Bangladesh into a country in which all its citizens can live in security and dignity," he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks in a message marking the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, which will be observed tomorrow, according to a Facebook post of the chief adviser.

"Torture is a grave violation of human rights and an affront to the dignity of a human being. It has no place in a just society, and it must never be tolerated under any circumstances," the statement read.

The government paid tribute to the courage and resilience of torture survivors in Bangladesh and around the world, acknowledging the thousands who still bear the scars of grievous cruelty.

Torture and ill-treatment, the government noted, were used as tools of repression—particularly during the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina from 2009 to 2024—often targeting political opponents, dissenters, and vulnerable groups. Legal instruments were misused to harass, detain, and silence individuals, undermining the rule of law and poisoning the political and social environment.

Since taking office, the Interim Government has pledged to confront this legacy through justice and reform.

Among its first international actions was the signing of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances (ICPED), signifying Bangladesh's commitment to prevent and address enforced disappearances. This move, the statement noted, lays the groundwork for enacting domestic legislation and reinforces the state's legal obligation to eradicate torture.

The government has also established the Commission of Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances to investigate credible allegations of torture, enforced disappearance, and arbitrary detention—particularly those tied to past political unrest. The independent commission is tasked with ensuring transparency, identifying perpetrators, and recommending redress.

Reforms have also begun within the police and judicial systems. Law enforcement, prison staff, and judicial officers are now undergoing human rights training, with an emphasis on ethical conduct and non-coercive investigative methods.

Judicial oversight of detention has been strengthened, including mandatory reporting and documentation of all custodial interrogations and detentions.

"These are only initial steps, but they mark a decisive break from the past," the statement said. "Our aim is not only to prevent future violations but to restore public trust in the institutions."

On this day, the government reaffirmed its solidarity with victims of torture, committing to justice and the promise of "never again."

"Let this day mark a turning point—for Bangladesh, and for all nations striving to reclaim the moral centre of governance."