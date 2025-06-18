Govt deliberately disrupting DSCC services, Ishraque alleges

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain has accused the government of deliberately obstructing the services of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) amid ongoing protests.

Speaking at Nagar Bhaban today, Ishraque alleged that despite efforts to serve the city's residents, the government itself is hampering essential services.

Addressing a gathering of DSCC employees and members, who have been protesting under the banner of "Amra Dhakabashi", Ishraque said, "Even while our movement continues, we have kept emergency services running. However, we've come to know that the government—especially the Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain—has allegedly instructed DSCC officials not to perform their duties."

He also claimed Asif and the local government secretary have directed regional executive officers not to sign birth certificates or citizenship documents.

"This is a disgraceful move. They want to intentionally disrupt services and then blame us for the consequences," he added.

Referring to a statement made by the adviser, Ishraque said, "Yesterday, Asif Mahmud claimed that I have violated the law and committed a criminal offense. I want to ask him—if that's the case, why hasn't your government filed any case against me through law-enforcing agencies?"

He said, "Why haven't you ordered the police to arrest me? We are not afraid. We have fought against the murderous regime of Hasina for 17 years. We've endured jail, disappearances, and all forms of persecution in our fight for people's rights."

Criticising the adviser, Ishraque remarked, "When childish advisers like you try to engage with us, it's insulting. Whatever is happening now, the government must take full responsibility. They are using such individuals to undermine and belittle us."

Ishraque's remarks come amid heightened tension between DSCC officials and a faction of protesters led by him, following his self-declared assumption of mayoral duties despite not taking the official oath.

The protesters began their demonstrations on May 14, demanding that Ishraque be formally assigned mayoral duties.

On May 15, they locked all entrances to the Nagar Bhaban and have since kept the gates secured, continuing their blockade.