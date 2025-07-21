Govt declares state mourning tomorrow

The government has declared a one-day state mourning day following the crash of Air Force aircraft at Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara.

In an official gazette issued by the Cabinet Division, the interim government expressed deep sorrow over the incident where an F-7 BGI fighter trainer jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus, killing at least 19 people, mostly children, and injuring over 160 others.

The mourning day will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday). Following this, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational establishments across the country.

Additionally, flags will be lowered at all government and private buildings, as well as at Bangladeshi missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held in all religious places of worship throughout the country for the injured and deceased.

The gazette, issued under the authority of President Mohammad Shahabuddin, was signed by Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid.

Meanwhile, in light of this tragic incident, all programmes of the July 'Reawakening' 2025 series have been suspended for the next three days.