Govt declares state mourning tomorrow

Mon Jul 21, 2025 04:34 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:23 AM

The government has declared a one-day state mourning day following the crash of Air Force aircraft at Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara.

In an official gazette issued by the Cabinet Division, the interim government expressed deep sorrow over the incident where an F-7 BGI fighter trainer jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus, killing at least 19 people, mostly children, and injuring over 160 others.

The mourning day will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday). Following this, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational establishments across the country.

Additionally, flags will be lowered at all government and private buildings, as well as at Bangladeshi missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held in all religious places of worship throughout the country for the injured and deceased.

The gazette, issued under the authority of President Mohammad Shahabuddin, was signed by Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid.

Meanwhile, in light of this tragic incident, all programmes of the July 'Reawakening' 2025 series have been suspended for the next three days.

এভিএস
|বাংলাদেশ

নারী কর্মীদের ছোট হাতা ও স্বল্প দৈর্ঘ্যের পোশাক পরা বাদ দিতে বললো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

সব স্তরের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের জন্য ড্রেস কোড নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য রাতেই হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হলো খালেদা জিয়াকে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে