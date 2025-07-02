Govt declares August 5 as public holiday

Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 09:32 PM

Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 09:32 PM
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jul 2, 2025 07:06 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 09:32 PM
The government has declared August 5 a nationwide public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising in 2024.

The day will be marked as 'July Mass Uprising Day', said a notification issued by the the Cabinet Division today. Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Mohammad Khaled Hasan signed the gazette.

From now on, August 5 will be observed every year across the country.

It has been decided to include the date as a 'Ka' category day.

 
 
