Govt declares August 5 as public holiday

The day will be marked as July Mass Uprising Day

The government has declared August 5 a nationwide public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising in 2024.

The day will be marked as 'July Mass Uprising Day', said a notification issued by the the Cabinet Division today. Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Mohammad Khaled Hasan signed the gazette.

From now on, August 5 will be observed every year across the country.

It has been decided to include the date as a 'Ka' category day.