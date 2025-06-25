Govt declares August 5 as ‘July Mass Uprising Day’

The interim government today declared August 5 as "July Mass Uprising Day" to commemorate the student-led mass protests that toppled the Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 last year.

It also declared August 8 as "New Bangladesh Day" to mark the formation of the interim government under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, and July 16 as "Shaheed Abu Sayed Day" in memory of student Abu Sayed, who was killed by police gunfire during the mass movement in Rangpur.

The Cabinet Division today issued three separate circulars announcing the observance of these days, an official told The Daily Star.

All relevant ministries, divisions, and agencies have been requested to observe the days accordingly each year, said the circulars.

Of the three commemorative days, the first one was included in category "KA" of the Cabinet Division's list of national and international days to be observed, while the other two were included in category "KHA".