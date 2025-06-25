Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 11:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 11:53 PM

Govt declares August 5 as 'July Mass Uprising Day'

Star Online Report
August 5 declared as July Mass Uprising Day

The interim government today declared August 5 as "July Mass Uprising Day" to commemorate the student-led mass protests that toppled the Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 last year.

It also declared August 8 as "New Bangladesh Day" to mark the formation of the interim government under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, and July 16 as "Shaheed Abu Sayed Day" in memory of student Abu Sayed, who was killed by police gunfire during the mass movement in Rangpur.

july uprising 36 day government programme
36-day programme announced for July uprising anniversary

The Cabinet Division today issued three separate circulars announcing the observance of these days, an official told The Daily Star.

All relevant ministries, divisions, and agencies have been requested to observe the days accordingly each year, said the circulars.

Of the three commemorative days, the first one was included in category "KA" of the Cabinet Division's list of national and international days to be observed, while the other two were included in category "KHA".

 

august 5July Mass Uprising Day
|বাংলাদেশ

৮ আগস্ট ‘নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস’, ১৬ জুলাই ‘শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস’

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার গঠনের দিন ৮ আগস্ট নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস এবং গণআন্দোলন চলাকালে রংপুরে পুলিশের গুলিতে ছাত্র আবু সাঈদের নিহত হওয়ার দিন ১৬ জুলাই শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস ঘোষণা করেছে সরকার।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

লন্ডনের পর এবার নিউইয়র্কও পেতে যাচ্ছে মুসলিম মেয়র?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে