The government will announce August 5 as a government holiday to observe the anniversary of the student-led people's uprising, Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said today.

"Every year this day will be observed as the student-led people's uprising day," he said while talking to reporters at Foreign Service Academy.

On August 5 last year, the Awami League regime led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising.