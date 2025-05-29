Govt creates 5,089 supernumerary posts

The government has created 5,089 supernumerary posts to accommodate government doctors and medical college teachers awaiting promotion.

The health ministry has already issued two circulars creating these posts for a one-year tenure, officials said.

After completing necessary procedures, the ministry will issue promotion letters to the selected individuals, they added.

In addition, the process of creating 1,853 more supernumerary posts for doctors is underway and expected to be completed soon.

Supernumerary posts are temporary positions created outside the regular structure to facilitate promotions or workforce adjustments. This practice is common in the administration, police, and foreign service cadres and has recently been introduced in some other sectors.

The move follows years of pending promotions for over 7,000 doctors, which led a group of doctors to stage a work abstention in early March.

Doctors under the banner of the "BCS Health Cadre Specialists Doctors Forum" had postponed their demonstration for 12 weeks after receiving government assurances regarding their demand for promotion.

The Health Services Division on May 20 issued a circular creating 3,030 supernumerary posts -- 150 for professors, 850 for associate professors, and 2,030 for assistant professors.

On Tuesday, another circular was issued creating 2,059 more posts -- 201 for professors, 548 for associate professors, and 1,310 for assistant professors.

Contacted, an official from the division said they would now hold meetings and issue promotion letters to the selected individuals. "The process will start soon," he said, requesting anonymity.

He said the proposal for creating 1,853 more supernumerary posts is pending with the finance ministry and expressed hope it will be approved soon.

These posts have been created for a one-year tenure. If those supernumerary post holders are not promoted to regular posts within that time, the government may extend the tenure, he said.

Officials at the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said many of these doctors were denied promotion during the previous government for political reasons.

Since the political changeover in August last year, these doctors have been urging the ministry to grant their overdue promotions.

In response, the DGHS sought applications from eligible candidates for various posts and received many submissions.

Candidates were selected based on a set of criteria. As the number of vacant posts was insufficient, the authorities decided to create supernumerary posts, officials said.

Meanwhile, the promotion process for regular posts is also ongoing and expected to be completed soon, said a DGHS director.