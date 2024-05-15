Govt to cover RMG workers’ commuting accidents now

The government's employment injury scheme for RMG workers has been expanded to include compensation for accidents that may occur when workers are commuting to and from work.

At a meeting held on May 13, the governance board of the employment injury scheme project approved the inclusion of 'commuting accidents' as industrial accidents, making them eligible for compensation starting from July 1, 2024.

A press release by ILO quoted Md Mahbub Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment as saying, "We are very pleased to include commuting accidents in the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) Pilot to ensure protection of industries and workers in Bangladesh".

The decision was unanimously supported by employers' organisations, workers' organisations, and the government's agencies who are members of the EIS Pilot Governance Board.

The employment injury scheme started in 2022 as a tripartite arrangement between the government, RMG owners and workers, spearheaded by ILO and GIZ. The initiative is still in its pilot phase.

Article 7 of the ILO Employment Injury Benefits Convention No 121 (C-121) requires countries to define industrial accidents, including the conditions under which a commuting accident is considered to be an industrial accident, said the press release. "Adapting this measure brings the Bangladesh EIS one-step in closer alignment with the requirements outlined in C -121," it added.

The press release said that occupational diseases are yet to be covered in the scheme, but it is in process.

International brands voluntarily contribute to the fund of this scheme, which is limited to workers in export-oriented RMG factories.

According to the EIS website, the families of a total 18 deceased have been supported with over Tk 16 lakh since the inception of the program.

Besides, over Tk 10 lakh has been paid out to 12 cases of permanent disability.

Since June 21, 2022, the EIS Pilot has been compensating injured workers and the dependents of deceased workers in the ready-made garments sector for work-related accidents. With this inclusion of commuting accidents, the initiative is expected to provide enhanced protection to workers and improve industrial relations, which are often disrupted by accidents involving workers on their way to or from work," said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO's country director for Bangladesh.