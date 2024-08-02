Govt to consider technical support from the UN

Says foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen yesterday said the government first wants to see the outcome of the investigation being carried out by the judicial inquiry commission instead of engaging in anything parallel to that.

"We want them (commission) to work and complete their process," Masud told reporters after briefing the development partners at a state guesthouse.

The foreign secretary, however, said they will surely consider taking technical-related assistance from the United Nations to that end.

"We are hopeful that they (Inquiry Commission) will fairly, impartially and transparently investigate each incident to hold the responsible persons accountable and bring them to justice," Masud said.

Masud's comments came after UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said his office is also available to deploy an independent fact-finding team, which would assist in building trust among all stakeholders and to help de-escalate tensions.

The foreign secretary said the government already responded to the 14 foreign missions who wrote to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud recently.

"We have addressed their issues in the reply," he said, adding that today the development partners wanted to know more about freedom of assembly, and wanted to know whether any force is being applied or anyone is arrested.

He said there was no problem where people were protesting peacefully but there were some problems in some places where the people tried to create disruptions going beyond peaceful atmosphere.